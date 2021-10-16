CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker retiring

By Barry Werner
The familiar knock will have a different tone going forward when former players learn they have made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

David Baker revealed on Saturday he will be leaving his position as President and Executive Director of the Canton, Oh, organization after 8 years.

According to the Hall of Fame release, Baker will continue to represent the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Ring of Excellence Ceremonies honoring members of the Centennial Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 at National Football League stadiums for the remainder of the presentation schedule as the retired President & Executive Director.

“As I approach the end of nearly eight years of service to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Baker said in a statement released by the Hall, “I have come to the conclusion that it is time for someone else to have the ‘best job in the world’ so I can still do a few more exciting things in my professional life while also returning home to our four children, 10 grandchildren and soon-to-be great grandson in Orange County, California, whom I’ve missed so much during my tenure at ‘The Most Inspiring Place on Earth.’ “

Jim Porter, the Hall of Fame’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, has been named President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

