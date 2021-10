The Good Life is going to test you. It posits an interesting question about whether or not speeding through life makes it a worse-off, more challenging experience overall. Incorporating real life, seemingly random punishments on top of innocuous activities and tasks, The Good Life can make even the most routine activities seem daunting through smaller annoyances that stack up on end. It leaves you questioning whether or not each system or meter incorporated into its blend of life simulation and RPG gameplay is intentionally made to cause as many issues as possible. The question posited ultimately has an unfulfilling answer.

