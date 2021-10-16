CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Legacy of Lies Ending, Explained

By Arka Mukhopadhyay
thecinemaholic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter-director Adrian Bol weaves a tense, gripping, and emotionally vibrant action thriller in ‘Legacy of Lies.’ The English-Russian bilingual movie follows retired MI6 agent Martin Baxter, who is plunged into a sinister conspiracy with the apparent resurfacing of a sensitive old file. Teaming up with his past acquaintance’s daughter, he must...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

The Forgotten Battle Ending, Explained

If you are a fan of ambient war dramas, Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.’s ‘The Forgotten Battle’ (originally titled: ‘De Slag om de Schelde’) holds the possibility to overwhelm you. The true story chronicles three characters – shellshocked Axis soldier Marinus, zealous Royal Air Force glider pilot William and Zealand-based mayoral clerk Teuntje – whose paths merge at the backdrop of the infamous Battle of the Scheldt.
MOVIES
/Film

The Ring Ending Explained: Analog Anxieties And Murderous Mothers

Released in 2002, Gore Verbinski's "The Ring" endures as a staple of teenage sleepover endurance testing. The very video that leaves a trail of deformed bodies in its wake is baked into the film itself, transforming the audience from impartial viewer to imminent victim of the cursed tape's supernatural powers. An adaptation of the 1998 Japanese film "Ringu" directed by Hideo Nakata (which itself is based on the 1991 Koji Suzuku novel of the same name), the critical and commercial success of "The Ring" paved the way for a slew of American J-horror remakes in the aughts, including "The Grudge," "Dark Water," "Shutter" and "The Eye."
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Chucky Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Chucky’ is a slasher horror series that follows the titular serial killer doll who unleashes his reign of terror on the quiet town of Hackensack. Created by Don Mancini, the television series is based on the popular ‘Child’s Play’ film series and serves as a sequel to ‘Cult of Chucky.’ The first episode introduces us to Jake Wheeler, a lonely middle schooler who buys the Chucky doll at a yard sale.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Only Murders in the Building Ending Explained

This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building. Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building didn’t even have to take its central murder mystery that seriously to begin with. As a satire of America’s true crime podcast obsession, the series could have gotten away with yada yada yada-ing...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Adkins
thecinemaholic.com

Truth Be Told Season 2 Ending, Explained

‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 follows journalist turned podcaster Poppy Parnell as she delves into another mystery, this time surrounding her childhood friend Micah. A brutal double murder sets off a chain of chaotic events, and even as Poppy races to put together all the moving pieces, she comes face to face with her own past. One of her closest friends seems to be the prime suspect, which makes things even more complex and leads to some truly explosive reveals. If the season finale left you with a few questions, we’re here to clear them up! Let’s take a closer look at the ending of ‘Truth Be Told’ season 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

That Abrupt and Weird ‘Dune’ Ending Explained

Major spoilers for the movie “Dune,” and for the novel the film is based on, below. The opening title of “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s celebrated 1965 sci-fi novel, includes a not-very-unexpected surprise – a subtitle that says “Part One.”. The surprise isn’t that it is...
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Something Borrowed Ending Explained: What happens with Dex?

Something Bored is a 2011 American romantic comedy movie primarily based on Emily Giffin’s 2005 ebook of the identical title, directed by Luke Greenfield, starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson, Colin Egglesfield and John Krasinski, and Warner Distributed by Brothers. It’s Rachel’s thirtieth birthday, and her bubbly lifelong greatest good friend...
MOVIES
/Film

Unbreakable Ending Explained: Accepting The Powers Within

M. Night Shyamalan's follow-up to the Academy-Award nominated "The Sixth Sense" was highly anticipated, especially after the announcement of Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson leading the cast. Shyamalan has made a career out of films with unexpected (or sometimes, very expected) twist endings, but many forget that Shyamalan has made more films devoid of a twist ending than those that include it, perhaps most notably, the first installment of what would become his "Eastrail 177 Trilogy," 2000's "Unbreakable."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Matches#Russian Intelligence#Mission Red Star
/Film

Dune Ending Explained: The Spoilers Must Flow

Francis Villeneuve's "Dune" covers only part of Frank Herbert's eponymous sci-fi book (that's why the full title of the film is "Dune: Part One," after all). We knew all this going into the movie, but even with that knowledge, the ending leaves a lot of unfinished threads, especially for those who aren't familiar with Herbert's source material.
MOVIES
FanSided

One of Us Is Lying Season 1 finale ending explained: Who killed Simon?

For eight episodes, we’ve gone through flashbacks to figure out which one of the four students killed Simon on One of Us Is Lying. Who did it turn out to be?. Addy, Bronwyn, Cooper, and Nate became the suspects on One of Us Is Lying. After all, they were the only four in the room the day that Simon died. However, as we went through the season, we started to wonder if any of them was responsible for Simon’s death.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Dune’ Ending Explained: Meeting Paul Atreides Halfway

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Dune]. It’s incredibly gracious of director Denis Villeneuve to make sure that his title card for Dune actually reads “Dune: Part One”. It prepares the audience that this is not the entire story, so that when the conclusion of the film does come, you’re not simply thinking, “Wait, that’s it?” Because at first glance it would seem to be an unfulfilling conclusion. Paul (Timotheé Chalamet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) have been driven from their home, the evil House Harkonnen is on the rise, the Empire has pulled its strings, and heroic characters like Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) are left dead. Paul simply wanting to walk off with the Fremen isn’t much of an ending, and that’s because narratively, it’s not the end. There’s an entire other movie that Villeneuve hopes to make.
MOVIES
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What happened to Lola on Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have grown very close to the long-standing cast members, and are now curious to know what happened to Lola Rosales. Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Lola Rosales”, in September 2018, she played the role of a successful chef and business owner.
TV SERIES
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy