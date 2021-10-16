CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom First Look Takes Us Back Under The Sea

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to swim to the Lost Kingdom with Aquaman! Jason Momoa is back as the title character in DC's superhero sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Amid all the news coming out of DC FanDome this weekend, we got a first look at the new Aquaman movie, and it's here...

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says he “needs surgery” after filming Aquaman 2

It turns out that even an action movie veteran like Jason Momoa still gets banged up on set occasionally. In a recent interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the star revealed that while filming the DCEU movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, he got pretty “messed up” and suggested he may even need surgery.
CELEBRITIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Jason Momoa’s Kids Saw His Beardless Face Because of ‘Dune’

Jason Momoa is in London, in the midst of what he calls a full-fledged “proud papa bear” moment. Like the rest of us, he’s just seen the new trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader and Momoa’s stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. And like every dorky, overly-enthusiastic father, famous or not, Momoa is blowing up her phone. “I’m like, ‘Can I post it and just tell the world how proud I am of you?’ But she may not want that. So I’ve been waiting for the response. I just cannot wait,” says Momoa.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Vincent Regan
Person
Randall Park
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Wan
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Jason Momoa
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
CNET

Black Adam first look reveals Dwayne Johnson in god mode at DC Fandome

It's been 20 years since wrestler The Rock burst onto screens as the villainous Scorpion King, and now Dwayne Johnson is playing the bad guy again. In the first Black Adam footage, unveiled at DC Fandome on Saturday, Johnson takes on the power of Shazam as one of DC comics' baddest bad guys. "The truth is I was born to play Black Adam," Johnson said at the virtual fan event before the footage played, promising viewers huge action sequences and "breathtaking 'holy shit' scenes."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seinfeld#The Lost Kingdom
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Take A First Look At The Newest ‘Willy Wonka’ Reboot

Another reboot of Willy Wonka is on the way and now the public can get its very first look. 25-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet will be taking on the role of the famous chocolatier himself, who was first originated by the late Gene Wilder and also reprised by famed actor Johnny Depp. The newest installment to the franchise is a prequel called Wonka.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
MOVIES
New York Post

Jason Momoa admits he was ‘scared’ by ‘Dune’ more than any other film

Portrayed as fearless soldier Duncan in “Dune,” Jason Momoa says he was more “scared” of the film than any other before — but not in the way you might think. “It wasn’t necessarily the role,” the 42-year-old told Unilad in an interview. “It’s more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols.”
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Aquaman 2’: See New BTS Look At Jason Momoa In Stealth Suit

Jason Momoa sported his new stealth suit in the behind-the-scenes look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shared at DC FanDome. DC FanDome is underway and during the event, we got a glimpse into the production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In the new behind-the-scenes reel for the upcoming sequel, we notably got the reveal of Black Manta’s new suit.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Filming Has Left Jason Momoa Battered & Bruised

Jason Momoa has given us some idea of how much he has suffered while filming the upcoming DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa, who is well known for his sheer physicality, has now revealed the fallout from playing the underwater superhero, with the actor being beaten and bruised (and worse) in the name of our entertainment.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Aquaman 2': Jason Momoa Shares First Look at ‘More Mature, Yet Still Fun’ Sequel

Jason Momoa and Co. offered a first look at the upcoming sequel “Aquaman 2” during the virtual fan event DC FanDome. Momoa and director James Wan shared some eye-popping concept art tied to the sequel from the set of the DC film, which is currently in production in London. In the video (which is not yet online), Momoa described the follow-up as “more mature, yet still fun,” while Wan added that the sequel — titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” — will be a globe-trotting adventure that’s “unafraid to embrace fantasy.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy