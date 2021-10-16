CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Aquaman 2': Jason Momoa Shares First Look at ‘More Mature, Yet Still Fun’ Sequel

By Adam Chitwood
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Momoa and Co. offered a first look at the upcoming sequel “Aquaman 2” during the virtual fan event DC FanDome. Momoa and director James Wan shared some eye-popping concept art tied to the sequel from the set of the DC film, which is currently in production in London. In the...

MovieWeb

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista 'Geeked Out' When They First Met

As movie star buddies go, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista seem determined to become the best-loved team-up of the century as they continue to build on the relationship that primarily came to fruition through that tossed out tweet of Bautista's suggesting the pair should do a "Lethal Weapon style buddy cop movie." Since that seemingly speculative message, the pair have started working on the idea, and it looks like we are going to get to see them getting into their good cop/better cop roles, and while appearing together on Late Night with Seth Meyers this weekend the pair were asked how they first met.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says he “needs surgery” after filming Aquaman 2

It turns out that even an action movie veteran like Jason Momoa still gets banged up on set occasionally. In a recent interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the star revealed that while filming the DCEU movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, he got pretty “messed up” and suggested he may even need surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Dolph Lundgren
Amber Heard
James Wan
Patrick Wilson
Jason Momoa
flickprime.com

Jason Momoa reveals his ‘man crush’ on a co-star of the upcoming sci-fi film

Touted as probably the most extremely anticipated Hollywood movies in India, director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi drama Dune is ready to draw a crowd in theatres on October 22. The movie, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya and Jason Mamoa, has followers all overestimated as the discharge date inches nearer.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere

Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Jason Momoa Is A Harley Guy

One would think being born in Honolulu, Hawaii as the only child of a photographer and painter would make Jason Momoa anything but a rustic Harley-Davidson nut. What most don’t realize is the actor might have been born on an island, but he was raised by his mother in Iowa. Somewhere along the way he was bit by the American two-wheeled bug.
CELEBRITIES
signalscv.com

Where to Watch “No Time to Die” streaming free online: Is James Bond 2021 movie on HBO Max or Netflix?

James Bond 007 Is Back!! Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about the No Time to Die streaming release and where to watch the James Bond 2021 full movie online for free right now at home. Is watching No Time to Die online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? No, But we have an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jason Momoa Praises Step-Daughter Zoe Kravitz After Release of The Batman Trailer

DC FanDome happened this past weekend, and there was a ton of content from upcoming DC movies, shows, and more. Two films that were showcased during the event were Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Batman. Unlike the Aquaman sequel, the new Batman movie is not a part of the DCEU. However, they still have something in common. Jason Momoa (Aquaman) is the step-father of Zoë Kravitz, who is playing Catwoman in The Batman. Momoa has written kind words about Kravitz's casting in the past, and he took to Instagram to celebrate her once again after the new trailer for The Batman dropped. In the post, he also praises Greig Fraser, who is the cinematographer for both The Batman and Momoa's upcoming movie, Dune.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

John Boyega Shock: Star Wars Actor Gets Recast After Abandoning $25 Million Netflix Project

John Boyega reportedly left everyone hanging during the production of his supposed Netflix film. Star Wars actor John Boyega is already no stranger to controversy and over the past year alone, the British-Nigerian actor was the subject of several news headlines following his much-talked-about battle with Disney and Lucasfilm over their treatment of BIPOC actors like him. That issue has already been resolved when he and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had a serious discussion about his grievances.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
Fatherly

Jason Momoa’s Kids Saw His Beardless Face Because of ‘Dune’

Jason Momoa is in London, in the midst of what he calls a full-fledged “proud papa bear” moment. Like the rest of us, he’s just seen the new trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader and Momoa’s stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. And like every dorky, overly-enthusiastic father, famous or not, Momoa is blowing up her phone. “I’m like, ‘Can I post it and just tell the world how proud I am of you?’ But she may not want that. So I’ve been waiting for the response. I just cannot wait,” says Momoa.
MOVIES
