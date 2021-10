You’ve seen all the photos of adorable cats in clothing. Sweaters, vests, jackets — the options are endless, and the cats are irresistibly cute. They also look cozy and ready for even cold weather — but is this clothing necessary? While buying your cat’s winter ensemble might be tons of fun, you could be getting into more trouble than you expect. Plus, does your cat really need clothing in colder weather, or is there a better way to keep him warm? While wrapping your cat up in cozy clothing might be well intentioned, it’s not the right move for every cat. Here’s why.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO