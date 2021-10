Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) believes American democracy is on the brink. Schiff, chairman of the House Select Committee on Intelligence and head of Congress’ investigation of the January 6th insurrection, is adamant that the false allegations of election fraud advanced by former-President Trump and his allies have brought us to a dangerous point. And he blames many of his colleagues in Washington, D.C., for helping to push the country over the edge.

