San Diego, CA

Man, 87, Stumbles into Intersection and Is Struck and Killed By Charter Bus

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 87-year-old man was killed when he stumbled into an intersection in San Diego and was struck by a charter bus, authorities said.

The pedestrian was crossing in the 500 block of San Ysidro Boulevard, approximately 10 feet south of the intersection at Virginia Avenue, when he stumbled into the northbound No. 1 lane at about 6:45 p.m. Friday. The man fell just in front of an approaching charter bus, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The bus struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division was investigating the death.

–City News Service

