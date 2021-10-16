CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

There's now an official 'Minecraft' gaming chair

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 8 days ago

Themed gaming chairs aren't completely new, but this example is rather unusual. According to Windows Central, Microsoft and Mojang have collaborated with Secretlab on a Minecraft chair. The Minecraft Edition Titan Evo 2022 includes the obligatory game logos, but it's also...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Chairs With Footrests

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. No gaming setup is complete without a good chair. Settling into a seat that’s made specifically for gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best gaming chair for 2021

Back-to-school season is upon us and what would make a better gift for working and unwinding than a gaming chair. Not only will it give you a throne for gaming but also make for a great study seat. One of the best ways to improve your gaming experience is to...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Minecraft Is a Hotbed for Malware: Here's Why...

Whenever there's a huge trend online, scammers and hackers are not too far behind. Malicious agents love trends because it allows them to disguise their payloads as highly sought-after files, thus tricking people into downloading them. Gaming is no different, and malware developers always keep their eyes on which game...
FIFA
PC Gamer

Minecraft once more asks fans to decide the game's next mob

At each year's Minecraft Live, block-building developer Mojang lines up three new monster concepts and forces them to fight for fan votes to survive. This weekend's show is no different, with the Allay, Glare and Copper Golem now waiting to see which of them will make it into Minecraft—with the rest likely dragged into some poor developer's recycle bin.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming Chair#Logos#Windows Central#Mojang#Minecraft Edition#Titan#Softweave Plus#Xl
NME

Here’s how to watch ‘Minecraft’ Live

The Minecraft Live stream is almost upon us, and is a must-watch for fans of the Mojang hit – here’s when (and where) to watch the show. Minecraft Live starts at 5PM BST | 6PM CEST | 12PM EDT on October 16 and will be broadcast from several different platforms. Fans can watch Minecraft Live on the official website page, as well as Minecraft‘s Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition to join Xbox Game Pass PC

Mojang Studios has announced the Minecraft PC Bundle during Minecraft Live 2021. The bundle includes Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition, and is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on Nov. 2, 2021. Players will need to migrate their Mojang Accounts to Microsoft Accounts to access the titles...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Themed Sandbox Game Chairs

The Secretlab Minecraft Edition TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair is a themed furniture piece for avid gamers to incorporate into their setup when looking for a digitally inspired way to maintain comfort during play sessions. The chair is outfitted with the sandbox video game's recognizable logo on the backrest along...
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Secretlab Minecraft Edition Gaming Chair Brings Iconic Creeper Into The Spotlight

Video game enemies aren’t often as recognised or acknowledged as the good guys, but there have been some notable exceptions over the years, such as the aliens in Space Invaders, Pac-Man‘s ghosts, and Bowser from Super Mario Bros. Joining the list is Minecraft‘s Creeper, an enemy all players love to hate due to its stealthy nature and high potential for killing unaware individuals.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Minecraft
GamesRadar+

Minecraft's The Wild Update is coming next year

Minecraft's next major update will be called The Wild Update, and it's coming next year. Announcing the news at today's Minecraft Live event, developer Mojang confirmed this will also include the delayed Deep Dark Biome – yes, the underworld Biome that boasts the pure nightmare fuel-esque Wardens – which had initially been slated to released alongside the second Caves & Cliffs update (and we're not yet clear on when that's meant to drop, either, I'm afraid).
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Secretlab Reveals TITAN Evo 2022 Minecraft Edition Gaming Chair, Here’s an Early Hands-On Review

Minecraft Live 2021 took place this weekend, and aside from the game updates, Secretlab revealed a collaboration with Mojang Studios. Their first product is the TITAN Evo 2022 Minecraft Edition gaming chair, which is inspired by none other than the infamous hostile mob, Creeper. It comes upholstered in Secretlab SoftWeave Plus fabric, an advanced version of the company’s original SoftWeave material that has been upgraded to be even more breathable and durable. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Minecraft’s Deep Dark Delayed Yet Again

The road to Minecraft’s Caves And Cliffs Update has been a fairly rocky one so far – originally scheduled to launch earlier this year, the update was set to re-imagine Minecraft’s underground experience, adding new creatures, plants, blocks and biomes to the game It was announced a while ago that the update would be split into two parts – 1.17 and 1.18. 1.17 is out already, bringing with it goats, glow squids and Minecraft’s new best mob, axolotls, along with a slew of new plants and block types. 1.18 was set to include three new biomes: Lush Caves, Dripstone Caves and the Deep Dark – however, in the run-up to 1.18’s release, it’s been announced that the Deep Dark won’t be included.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

AndaSeat Jungle Series Premium Gaming Chair Review

When AndaSeat contacted us to review a chair for them, I was quite excited. Having only owned standard office chairs until this point, I was definitely wanting to see how the better half gamed. After 3 weeks of using the AndaSeat Jungle on a daily basis, I’m here to say...
VIDEO GAMES
HackRead

Minecraft declared the most malware-infected game

According to new research by Atlas VPN, Minecraft related malware infected 44,335 devices while Kaspersky antivirus software detected 300,000 malware cases. Malware strains have gradually become the leading cause of infection targeting millions of devices worldwide annually. A new report from Atlas VPN revealed that the PC and mobile gaming industry is the current big target of malware authors and Minecraft is their favorite game to bait gamers.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS News

Great gaming chairs under $200

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Whether you're a hardcore PC gamer, or just playing the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model, you need the right chair....
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Did You Want To Buy That Xbox Mini Fridge? Sorry, Scalpers Got There First

We have some good news and some bad news, all of which is centered around the rather peculiar Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge. This is an official bit of Microsoft merchandise that has a 10-liter capacity and is aimed at gamers. That means it’s designed to hold energy drinks mostly, with up to 12 soda cans fitting inside nicely, along with also having two little snack shelves. The Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge costs $99.99, which is a lot for a meme product but not too much for a functional little fridge and the smile it’ll bring to...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy