There's now an official 'Minecraft' gaming chair

The road to Minecraft’s Caves And Cliffs Update has been a fairly rocky one so far – originally scheduled to launch earlier this year, the update was set to re-imagine Minecraft’s underground experience, adding new creatures, plants, blocks and biomes to the game It was announced a while ago that the update would be split into two parts – 1.17 and 1.18. 1.17 is out already, bringing with it goats, glow squids and Minecraft’s new best mob, axolotls, along with a slew of new plants and block types. 1.18 was set to include three new biomes: Lush Caves, Dripstone Caves and the Deep Dark – however, in the run-up to 1.18’s release, it’s been announced that the Deep Dark won’t be included.

