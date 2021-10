It is the first time since the 2002 season that both NBA and WNBA teams of a city have it into the respective finals in the same year. With Phoenix Suns earlier competing against Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Mercury has now entered the finals to lock horns against Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals. In a 5-match classic final series, it will be interesting to see whether the women team can be able to redeem the pride of the city.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO