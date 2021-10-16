CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The future of ‘Minecraft’ includes swamps, scary monsters and a Game Pass bundle

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 8 days ago

On Saturday, Mojang held its annual Minecraft Live fan convention. As in years past, the event saw the studio detail the future of its immensely popular sandbox game. And if you're a fan of Minecraft, the livestream did not disappoint. The studio kicked off the event with the announcement...

During Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang Studios announced the "Minecraft PC Bundle," which is a package deal that gives players access to both the Java Edition and Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, which is one of the best PC games available. Both editions of the game will be playable through Mojang's Minecraft Launcher with this bundle. Previously, only Java Edition was available through the launcher; if you wanted to play Bedrock Edition, you'd have to buy it separately on the Microsoft Store. This will no longer be the case thanks to the Minecraft PC Bundle, and players that already own one version of the game will be given access to the other one for free once the bundle releases. Note that the Minecraft PC Bundle will only be obtainable with a Microsoft Account; Mojang Account users will need to migrate to a Microsoft Account from their Minecraft.net profile page.
