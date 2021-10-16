The future of ‘Minecraft’ includes swamps, scary monsters and a Game Pass bundle

During Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang Studios announced the "Minecraft PC Bundle," which is a package deal that gives players access to both the Java Edition and Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, which is one of the best PC games available. Both editions of the game will be playable through Mojang's Minecraft Launcher with this bundle. Previously, only Java Edition was available through the launcher; if you wanted to play Bedrock Edition, you'd have to buy it separately on the Microsoft Store. This will no longer be the case thanks to the Minecraft PC Bundle, and players that already own one version of the game will be given access to the other one for free once the bundle releases. Note that the Minecraft PC Bundle will only be obtainable with a Microsoft Account; Mojang Account users will need to migrate to a Microsoft Account from their Minecraft.net profile page.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO