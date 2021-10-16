The future of ‘Minecraft’ includes swamps, scary monsters and a Game Pass bundle

Minecraft's next major update has now been revealed. The Wilds, which rolls out to players sometime in 2022, adding a new Mangrove Swamp biome and more. As revealed during Minecraft Live 2021, The Wild update will "focus on immersion" and "biome diversity," according to vanilla Minecraft game director Agnes Larsson. The Swamp biome, for example, is getting mangrove trees (which produce a new wood type), mud, and even different types of frogs and tadpoles. The Wild also adds new Mangrove Swamps, which look fantastic, as well as boats with chests. The previously announced Deep Dark biome and Warden update, which adds the terrifying new Warden mob and some dark and gloomy caves, has been delayed and will not release with Caves and Cliffs Part II. Instead, it will be included with The Wild update in 2022.
