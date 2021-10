Remember last season’s miserable defense? The 2022 incarnation of the Vikings defense isn’t perfect, but it’s come a long way through just six games this season. One of the major issues was the inability to get pressure on the opposing quarterback. This resulted in only 23 sacks during the 16 games last season. The sack leader on the team was defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who amassed five sacks in six games before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO