Corvallis is a small city, but it is a melting pot of diverse cultures from around the globe. Over the years and through my modest contributions to some cultural events here and there, I noticed several cultural backgrounds which form the beautiful patterns of the social fabric of our community. Cross-cultural poetry readings, as one form of activity among many, could bring people together and lead to constructive interaction. The Interfaith Voices column can play a role in easy hunting for creative potentials within Corvallis.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO