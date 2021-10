Vaccinations. The whole world is talking about vaccinations so it seems only fitting that we take a moment to discuss vaccines for our pets. Almost daily this summer, our isolation room has seen puppies and kittens (and even some adults) suffering with a virus that could have been so easily prevented with a simple vaccine. Many people know that puppies and kittens are susceptible to these viruses but not all realize that adult dogs and cats are as well if they are not properly vaccinated.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO