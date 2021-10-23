CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Former south Texas police officer sentenced to 10 years for setting up hidden camera to capture video of a minor female

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1y6y_0cTOYhkT00
Stock Photo

A former south Texas police officer man will spend the next 10 years behind bars for possessing child pornography, following an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

ICE's HSI Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force conducted the investigation with assistance from the Primera Police Department (PPP), Texas Rangers and the Cameron County District Attorney.

Joel Alex Sandate, 32, of Los Fresnos, Texas, was sentenced Oct. 7 in federal court to 120 months in federal prison. His sentence is to be followed immediately followed by 20 years of supervised release. He will also have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender. At the hearing, the judge heard additional information including a victim impact statement and her mother. Sandate was further ordered to pay $4,320 in restitution to the known victim and ordered an additional $10,000 special assessment.

According to court documents, the investigation revealed that from Sept. 2019 to March 2020, Sandate had installed hidden cameras to capture recordings of a minor female. He saved the recorded videos onto various computer media devices such as his cellphone, a sim card and a USB drive.

Another PPD officer had discovered the images and reported it to authorities.

Sandate has been and will remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Los Fresnos, TX
Report Annapolis

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Indicted on Obstruction Charges Involving Investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was arrested following his indictment on federal charges of obstruction of justice stemming from communications and actions in the aftermath of the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texas Rangers#Police#Hidden Camera#Child Pornography#Ice#Ppd#A U S Bureau Of Prisons
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to Rob a Gas Station Owner

Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar ntenced Charvez Deonte Brooks, age 32, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland, to 124 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit a commercial robbery in connection with the robbery of a gas station owner. Brooks was convicted of that charge on August 20, 2020, after a five-day trial. Brooks has been detained since his arrest.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Police: 38 Year-old Man Arrested and Charged with 1st Degree Murder

On September 4, 2021, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Corley Road to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location they observed 26 year-old Travis Ben Watkins suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds. Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to Sinai Hospital for treatment. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead shortly after arrival.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect in Waldorf Robbery Case:Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On October 3 at 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. A preliminary investigation showed the suspect approached the victim, who was standing in the parking lot of a business, and pushed him to the ground. The suspect then forcibly went through the victim’s pockets and stole a small amount of money the victim was carrying. Officers responding to the call observed the suspect running away from the area and apprehended him without incident. The suspect, Omar Jamal Brooks, 35, of La Plata, was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and theft. He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing.
WALDORF, MD
Report Annapolis

Two Baltimore Correctional Officers Plead Guilty to a Racketeering Conspiracy

Two Correctional Officers, Darren Parker, age 45, of Baltimore, and Talaia Youngblood, age 35, of Randallstown, Maryland, have pleaded guilty to their roles in a racketeering conspiracy at the Chesapeake Detention Facility (CDF), in Baltimore, admitting that they accepted bribes to smuggle contraband, including narcotics, tobacco, and cell phones, into the jail. Parker entered his guilty plea yesterday and Youngblood pleaded guilty on October 13, 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Dorchester County. The first suspect, Douglas Lamont McKnight, 50, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and the use of a firearm in a violent crime. He is being held without bail at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Found Guilty in Connection with the June 2017 Murder of Sebastian Dvorak and Gang Offenses

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the conviction of Malik Mungo, 21, of Baltimore, for the June 2017 robbery and murder of Sebastian Dvorak, as well as gang-related charges. Dvorak was robbed and killed on June 13, 2017, on Boston Street in the Canton neighborhood of Baltimore City while walking home from a night of celebrating his 27th birthday. The jury convicted Mungo of first-degree felony murder, robbery, gang participation resulting in death, gang participation, and conspiring to participate in a gang. During an earlier trial in this case, Mungo was convicted of drug and firearm offenses, including drug distribution, illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy