CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Police: Semi that tipped over and blocked I-70 ramp was speeding

By Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUnKT_0cTOYgrk00

DENVER (KDVR) – The ramp connecting northbound Interstate 25 to eastbound Interstate 70 was blocked for at least three hours Saturday as crews worked to clear a semi crash.

The crash was at exit 213, Park Avenue, and exit 214A, I-70. CDOT reported the crash around 8 a.m. Saturday morning and said that it had reopened the ramp lanes at about 11:45 a.m.

The Denver Police Department later said a semi trailer was traveling eastbound on I-70 at I-25 at a high rate of speed and was carrying rock. The speed combined with the weight of the rock caused the semi to tip over.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was cited for careless driving.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#I 70#Weather#Kdvr#Cdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

3K+
Followers
893
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy