I know this is a bit like beating a dead horse at this point, but Hollywood needs to start letting animated movies stand on their own merit. It’s ok if you don’t have big, A list actors in your lead roles. That’s not to say that it is always a bad idea, for example I thought Chris Pratt did a perfectly good job in The LEGO Movie, but I’m not so sure about him playing the role of Mario, especially when the current voice of Mario is also doing voice work for the movie.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO