New Video Shows Woman With Red Gas Can Inside Store Before Fire At Brooklyn Yeshiva

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of the woman they say poured gasoline and started a fire outside a Brooklyn yeshiva.

The video shows a woman carrying a red gas cannister inside a store before the fire.

A video released earlier showed a woman with a red gas can drench the perimeter of the Yeshiva of Flatbush around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

A security guard quickly doused the fire with water before it could spread. No one was hurt.

The fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.