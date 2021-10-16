CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

‘Drown out the noise and listen to God’

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7QZz_0cTOXSUf00
Tara Marta Submitted photo

When she lost her mother at age 12, Tara Lynn Marta felt devastated. But at least she wasn’t “a total orphan.” Her father was there to be her rock, her faithful buddy, the giver of good advice.

Then, when she was in her early 30s, Dad lost a 20-year battle with diabetes — and Marta felt so lost and alone.

“On one hand, he had been set free, no longer imprisoned by a body that had betrayed him since his mid-thirties,” Marta, who lives in Scranton, wrote in her recently published book “Dreaming Through the Eyes of God.”

“On the other hand, what was I going to do without him? I had no siblings or family of my own. My maternal grandmother, who had been a second mother to me, had died less than a year before. How could I navigate the empty world without them? Without a purpose? I thought about the title of an Elvis song I had once heard: ‘What now? What next? Where to?’

Marta eventually found purpose, and her passion in life, when she began to actively pursue a career as a writer. She hopes her latest book — which is non-fiction and follows the publication of her novel “Look Back To Yesterday” — will encourage other people to also find happiness by discerning God’s plan for their lives.

“It should be no surprise that God has a trajectory for each of us,” she wrote. “Our lives are not our own, so it makes perfect sense that He would create us to carry out specific tasks.”

“The trick is to drown out the noise and listen to God,” she wrote. “If you expect to hear God’s voice booming through your home, don’t hold your breath. Do not attempt to stand in front of any burning bushes either, because that was reserved for Moses. That does not mean God is not trying to reveal His plan to you. His voice comes in innumerable ways — the conscience, a dream, or another person.”

In Marta’s case, she recalls low points when her morale dipped and her weight climbed as she turned to “fast food, ice-cream, potato chips — I used it all to combat stress.”

Adding to her frustrations, her employment involved office work, “mostly as a legal secretary,” and she didn’t find it satisfying.

“While on the treadmill in my four-room apartment one afternoon I thought about the road ahead and posed a question to God — out loud: “Where do I go from here?” she wrote.

“I didn’t get an answer immediately,” Marta explained in a telephone interview. “It took a few weeks, but I had always regretted not going to college.”

Eventually, Marta found herself in an office at Lackawanna County Community College, filling out paperwork to enroll. “It was like my feet just took me there,” she said.

But she still had more discerning to do. Marta spent half a semester studying early childhood education before realizing she wasn’t meant to be a teacher and switching her major to undeclared. Later, she lasted for nine days as an unhappy, feeling-like-an-imposter student in the “practical” field of business, before deciding to take a leave of absence.

Nothing felt like her true calling until she embraced a writer’s life, dealt with her uncomfortable feelings about being older than some of her fellow students, and eventually earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Penn State University and a master’s in creative writing from Wilkes University.

“When I made that decision to go for writing, the pieces just all fell into place,” she said. “I have never been happier in my life. It does feel different when you’re following your heart’s desire.”

Along the way, she said, she’s had to work to ignore “the naysayers, the obvious voices that are never happy for you, always putting up a roadblock or obstacle.”

Her “naysayers,” or people who tried to discourage her from following her heart, may have realized they were wrong when Marta’s first short story, “A Writer’s Life” was published in 2016.

“Since that time I have been fortunate to have myriad short stories and essays published both online and in print,” Marta wrote in an online biography. “In 2018 and 2019 I was a finalist in the Adelaide Literary Award Writing Contest. My first novel, ‘Look Back To Yesterday, released on June 12, 2020, was published by Adelaide Books.”

Her advice to others, perhaps those who read “Dreaming Through The Eyes of God?”

“I really hope you find your true calling in life, and stick to it no matter how much it scares you,” she said. “Choose mentors who will build your confidence, who will tell you the truth but also help you along the way.”

And, as she wrote in her book, try to find and follow God’s plan for your life.

“God does not make mistakes. When He taps you on the shoulder, turn around,” she wrote. “Is there something you are burning to do? That is a clear indication that God is speaking to your heart.”

