Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially active for the team's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tagovailoa was activated from the injured reserve earlier this week after recovering from a tough injury in his ribs over the previous three weeks. The Dolphins' passing game struggled with Jacoby Brissett under center, losing all 3 of their games without their starter and putting up just 17 points in each of their past 2 contests.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO