NFL

Report: Free agent QB Cam Newton now vaccinated

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 8 days ago

Veteran quarterback Cam Newton remains unsigned but not unvaccinated, NFL Network reported Saturday.

The former league MVP has been out of work since the New England Patriots released him on Aug. 31.

One impediment to his return had been his COVID-19 vaccination status. Players who aren’t vaccinated face a five-day waiting period between signing with a team and reporting for duty, not an ideal situation for teams facing an immediate need for a new quarterback.

Newton, 32, is reportedly looking to catch on with a new employer, but only in a starting role.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection went 7-8 as the Patriots’ starter last season, passing for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 592 yards and 12 scores.

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New England opted to go with first-round pick Mac Jones as the starting quarterback this season.

Newton has passed for 31,698 yards and 190 touchdowns and rushed for 5,398 yards and 70 TDs in 140 games (139 starts) with the Carolina Panthers (2011-19) and Patriots. He won Most Valuable Player honors and guided the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season.

