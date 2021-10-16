CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

Crews called to Everett church fire, cause under investigation

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 8 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple fire crews were called to a church fire in Everett Saturday afternoon.

Crews got a call around noon time to respond to a fire inside the North Spring Christian Church at 37 North Spring Street. Neighbors in the area say that they saw smoke coming out of the building. WTAJ was told that the pastor of the church entered through the back and saw flames.

The fire was contained quickly after crews arrived on scene. However, the church did suffer some interior damage, according to officials.

The fire marshal will do an investigation to determine the cause, but fire officials think a heater malfunction is what started the blaze. The Everett Fire Chief spoke to WTAJ and said that the roof of the church made it a challenge to get the smoke out.

“Multiple roofs,” said Everett Fire Chief Jim Stone. “We had a lot of voids where smoke was getting trapped and we had to get the ladder trucks and stuff in so we can get the roof area opened to get the ventilation and the heat out. Had to get the heat and smoke out of the areas.”

Cambria County DA: Three arrested in meth, firearms bust

Center Street, East and West 1st Street, parts of North Spring Street and Foundry Street were blocked off but have now been reopened.

Everett Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, Saxton Fire Department, Breezewood Fire Department and Southern Cove Fire Department were the crews that responded. No injuries were reported from the fire.

