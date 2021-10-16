CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County Man Charged After Supplying Heroin, Fentanyl To Man Who Overdosed, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 8 days ago
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An Ocean County man is now facing liability charges after the county prosecutor says the heroin and fentanyl he gave to a man caused his fatal overdose. Dandre Tubbs, 33, is now charged with strict liability drug induced death for the incident.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said on August 16, officers with Manchester Township responded to a home after reports of an unresponsive man. The man, 35, was already dead from an apparent drug overdose.

Investigators said Tubbs supplied the man with the drugs the day before, and he was charged on Aug. 19 with multiple counts of possessing and distributing heroin.

Earlier this week, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the heroin and fentanyl in the man’s system caused his death.

Tubbs has been in the Ocean County Jail since his August arrest.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

