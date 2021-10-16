CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Ratings: Baseball Playoffs Dominate The Demo Wars, But ‘Blue Bloods” Still The Viewership King

By Bruce Haring
 8 days ago
It’s October, which means it’s time for the Major League Baseball playoffs to take center stage. Friday’s ratings reflected that, as Fox ’s broadcast brought in a 1.1 in demos and 5.31 million viewers.

Surprisingly (or maybe not so, given the fanaticism of its following) CBS crime drama Blue Bloods brought in a slightly higher audience, scoring a 5.76 million viewership, albeit with an 0.4 in demos. It was helped by a strong lead-in from Magnum PI, which also had an 0.4 and 5.15 million viewers. The 8 PM opening volley, SWAT , topped the eye network’s demos on the night, bringing in an 0.5.

At ABC , Shark Tank continued strongly with an 0.5, and held its own despite strong competition. Trailing newsmag 20/20 managed an 0.3, down slightly from the week before, but tied with NBC ’s Dateline 0.3) for bragging rights.

NBC saw its series debut of Ava DuVernay’s life-swapping Home Sweet Home come in with an 0.2.

The CW had Penn & Teller: Fool Us up a tick to an 0.1, while Nancy Drew also took a leap up the ladder with an 0.1.

