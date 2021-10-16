CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Caine Not Retiring From Acting, He Says: “I’m Not Getting Rid Of My Alarm Clock!”

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

Michael Caine said Friday on a BBC podcast that his newest film, Best Sellers , may be his last part, citing the pandemic, a lingering back issue and the lack of projects for “a leading man that’s 88.” But that’s not quite true, he clarified in a statement today.

“Regarding retirement ,” said the Oscar-winner, “I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6:00 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!”

Caine reinforced the point in a tweet posted this morning saying, “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.”

The actor, who has been remarkably prolific over the decades, told Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo Friday on the BBC podcast “Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review” that he’s now interested in writing.

Speaking of Best Sellers , Caine said, “Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part really. Because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well.

“And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful,” Caine continued, “so I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer. Which is lovely, because as an actor you have to get up at half past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you start writing without leaving the bed!”

Kermode and Mayo were, of course, surprised and asked the Dark Knight actor if he was serious.

“I think it would be [my last picture], yeah,” Caine said. “There haven’t been any offers honestly for two years, because nobody’s been making any movies I wanna do. Also, you know I’m 88. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man that’s 88, you know?”

We now know that talk of Sir Michael Cain’s retirement was premature, at the very least.

Besides, Deadline reported in February that Caine and Glenda Jackson would lead the cast of The Great Escaper , to be directed by Oliver Parker ( An Ideal Husband ) from a script by BAFTA nominee William Ivory ( Made in Dagenham ). The projecte was shopped at the European Film Market.

It’s been a tough year for everyone, and on the podcast Caine lamented the effect the pandemic has had on production. You can listen below.

