CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas apartment complex shooting injures three

By Anthony Wood
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpI7D_0cTOWYXY00
Photo credit Getty Images

A shooting at a Dallas apartment complex has left three injured say Police.

According to NBCDFW, the shooting occurred on Friday night just after 11 p.m. at 1100 North Masters Drive.

The three victims were reportedly smoking and drinking outside when they were approached by an unnamed suspect and shot. All were subsequently taken to a local hospital and are in a stable condition.

During the investigation, the victims did not cooperate with the Dallas Police Department's gang unit.

The investigation remains ongoing and the suspect is still at large.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Police#Apartment Complex#Nbcdfw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRLD News Radio

Man charged for Dallas apartment explosion

Charges have now been filed against a man Dallas Police say caused the apartment explosion at Highland Hills. The explosion rocked the South Oak Cliff apartments on September 29, completely destroying one building. Police say it was 28-year-old Phillip Dankins who shot into an apartment and severed a gas line...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Delgado capital murder conviction affirmed

The capital murder conviction of Brenda Delgado of Dallas has been upheld by an appeals court. The 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas rejected all 11 claims Delgado made on an appeal for the capital murder of Uptown Dallas dentist Doctor Kendra Hatcher.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy