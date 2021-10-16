Dallas apartment complex shooting injures three

Photo credit Getty Images

A shooting at a Dallas apartment complex has left three injured say Police.

According to NBCDFW, the shooting occurred on Friday night just after 11 p.m. at 1100 North Masters Drive.

The three victims were reportedly smoking and drinking outside when they were approached by an unnamed suspect and shot. All were subsequently taken to a local hospital and are in a stable condition.

During the investigation, the victims did not cooperate with the Dallas Police Department's gang unit.

The investigation remains ongoing and the suspect is still at large.

