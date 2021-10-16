CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
24-Year-Old Sets New American Record During Women’s 10K Race In Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 8 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman set a new record during a 10K race in Boston Saturday. Weini Kelati, a Flagstaff resident who was born in Eritrea, now holds the new American 10K record for a women’s-only race.

It happened at the Boston 10K for Women, presented by REI. This is Kelati’s first professional race. She finished in 31:18, beating the 2015 American record by three seconds.

Kelati averaged a 5:03 mile pace. She broke away from the other front runners at the three-mile mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGmpI_0cTOWXep00

Weini Kelati crosses the finish line (WBZ-TV)

“I just race with myself [in my training] and see how fast I can run. I know there were fast runners here today who could hang on with me, but all I was thinking was I’m just going to go and run my race,” Kelati said after the race.

The Boston 10K for Women was formerly known as the Tufts Health Plan 10K for Women. It is usually run on the second Monday in October but moved this year because of the Boston Marathon.

It’s the second longest-running all-women’s race in the country.

