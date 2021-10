The second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining will stream Nov. 24. In the second season, Bayside High is back in session, despite the Season 1 finale teasing the emergence of COVID-19 in the world of the show. Now, the students are getting ready to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, with Mac (Mitchell Hoog) seeing it as a way to finally get out of his father Zack’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow. Meanwhile, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) finds herself paying more attention to her love life than she wants to; Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) in the wake of his parents’ divorce — with Lexi struggling to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) looks for a new outlet after football gets canceled; DeVante (Dexter Darden) enters into a relationship with a rich Bayside girl; and Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) grow closer.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO