Authorities in Indiana have located a vehicle in the Ohio River that is believed to be connected to the 2002 disappearance of a mother and her two children. According to WLWT-5, dive teams located a Nissan Pathfinder in the Ohio River near Aurora that had been underwater for approximately 19 years. It is not immediately clear how investigators discovered the vehicle, along with two other items, though WXIX reports that authorities had renewed the investigation as the 20th anniversary of the family’s disappearance was approaching. It is unclear if those objects are connected to the same investigation.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO