Ex-FBI Agent Questions Wisdom of Conducting Police Training in Brian Laundrie Search Area

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"In all my years as an FBI Agent and FBI SWAT Operator, we never conducted training in a location that was a known crime scene," tweeted Jennifer...

www.newsweek.com

Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

