The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has become a beloved part of the animated lexicon — and it looks like it's about to head into a new era. On Wednesday, DreamWorks Animation announced Dragons: The Nine Realms, a new animated series that will be debuting on both Hulu and Peacock later this year. The series is the third to draw inspiration from the original How to Train Your Dragon films following DreamWorks Dragons and DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, and — most surprisingly — is set in the present day. The announcement included a teaser trailer and a new image for the series, both of which you can check out below.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO