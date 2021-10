No Christian McCaffrey, no Shaq Thompson, no Cam Erving for the Carolina Panthers today. That's your offensive swiss army knife, your leader on defense and your left tackle all not playing. Not good. But the name of the game is 'next man up' in the NFL. Chuba Hubbard started in place of McCaffrey, while Hassan Reddick slid into Thompson's role as the strong-side linebacker. Frankie Luvu took Reddick's place on the EDGE. Right tackle Taylor Moton slid over to left tackle, while rookie Brady Christensen got his first start of the season, taking over for Moton at right tackle.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO