Indianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has run into some brutal misfortune since the closing weeks of summer. The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed the start of the season because he required a surgical procedure on his neck, and Hilton admitted last week that he strongly considered retiring but ultimately returned from injured reserve for this past Sunday's 31-3 win over the Houston Texans. Hilton caught four passes for 80 yards but hurt his quad in that victory, and Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk notes Hilton didn't practice Wednesday ahead of this Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO