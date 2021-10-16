CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft Reveals The Wild Update

By Tanner Dedmon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMojang still has the second half of Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update releasing later this year, but beyond that, the team is already looking ahead to the next update: The Wild. This update is meant to celebrate the wilderness of Minecraft's Overworld area, the developers said, and as such, it'll give...

IN THIS ARTICLE
