Minecraft Reveals The Wild Update

In preparation for Minecraft Live 2021, studio Mojang has unveiled Glare, the first of three candidates for the new mob in Minecraft. The final candidate for the new mob has been revealed. This time it is the Copper Golem, which looks almost exactly the same as its iron counterpart. The only visible visual difference is a different color, which over time will change from brown to light green. The reason for this is that in Minecraft copper undegoes oxidation. The creature's ability will be to press copper buttons, which, if this mob wins the vote, will also be added to the game.. It remains to be seen, however, if it will retain the same combat effectiveness as its predecessor. Unlike previous candidates we know that it will be possible to create him in a similar way as the iron golem. It will only be necessary to change the materials from iron to copper.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO