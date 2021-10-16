CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC FanDome: See All the Trailers From 'Batman,' 'Flash,' 'Black Adam,' 'Peacemaker' and More

By Selome Hailu and Jordan Moreau
DC FanDome ’s hours of free panels, previews and performances are back — with several teases and updates from highly anticipated projects like “ The Batman .”

The event is a collection of programming attached to DC properties across all platforms. All FanDome content will be available for a 24-hour period beginning Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PT on the event website as well as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Topping the list of exciting reveals at FanDome is a new trailer for “The Batman,” set to premiere March 4, 2022. The film is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as the titular hero with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as Riddler. DC also debuted trailers and first looks for Dwayne Johnson’s “ Black Adam ,” “Peacemaker” starring John Cena and Season 3 of the animated comedy “Harley Quinn.”

See all the news and trailers below.

“The Batman”

The gritty new trailer shows new looks at Catwoman, Penguin, the Riddler, Alfred and Robert Pattinson’s Batman beating up plenty of thugs and taking lots of bullets.

“Black Adam”

Dwayne Johnson showed off the first footage from his anti-hero movie, where he electrocutes a man into dust.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

Jason Momoa and director James Wan shared behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming sequel, including Aquaman’s new suit, Black Manta, Mera, Orm, a.k.a. Ocean Master, and concept art of new locations and creatures.

“Peacemaker”

A spinoff show from James Gunn’s film “The Suicide Squad,” “ Peacemaker ” sees John Cena return as his homicidally patriotic hero. In the first teaser for the show, Peacemaker teams up with other vigilantes, fights in his underwear and hugs a bald eagle.

The Flash ” movie

In the first look at Ezra Miller’s “The Flash” movie , multiple versions of the Scarlet Speedster team up with Sasha Calle’s Supergirl to head into the multiverse. In the teaser, Michael Keaton’s Batman cowl also makes a brief appearance.

“Shazam: Fury of the Gods”

A behind-the-scenes look at the “Shazam” sequel reveals Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu’s villainous gods, Rachel Zegler’s new character, Greek monsters and bigger action to come in the June 2023 film.

CW’s “The Flash”

The CW’s Flash, is getting a costume upgrade…and it’s flashy. Grant Gustin will now sport some fancy footwear: the DC Comics speedster’s iconic golden boots. Though “The Flash” has been an Arrowverse on-screen fixture since 2014, his legendary boots haven’t made their way onto the show until now. Gustin described them as “the final element that’s been missing.” The final touch doesn’t just include the boots, but also a newly designed center crest and wings on the decked-out red suit. “The Flash” will return for Season 8 with a five-part “Armageddon” mega-event on Tuesday, Nov. 16 on The CW.

Milestone Initiative

DC announced the Milestone Initiative , a bid to identify new writers and artists with diverse background in the comic book industry. The effort is a nod to Milestone Media , the now iconic line of comics that was devised by a group of Black creators in the early 1990s and published with DC. Milestone Media joined with DC again in February, and it’s making a live-action Static Shock movie and the company’s first animated feature.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”

The upcoming video game lets you control members of the Suicide Squad, including Harley Quinn, Killer Shark, Boomerang and Deadshot, to take down Superman, Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and more.

“Superman & Lois”

Go behind the scenes of the Kent family home with “Superman & Lois” stars Elizabeth Tulloch and Alex Garfin.

“Supergirl”

The “Supergirl” cast bids farewell to the CW superhero show after six seasons and looks back at some of their favorite moments.

“Stargirl”

Stargirl finds herself in a black-and-white purgatory in this sneak peek at Tuesday’s upcoming episode of the CW series.

Superman’s new motto

Superman is ditching “The American Way” from his motto , changing it to “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.”

“Doom Patrol”

“Doom Patrol” is being renewed for Season 4 on HBO Max, and the show got a new trailer for the remaining episodes of Season 3.

“The Sandman”

See the first look at “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christine as Lucifer in Neil Gaiman’s adaptation of “Sandman” on Netflix.

“DC League of Super-Pets”

Dwayne Johnson voices Superman’s dog Krypto and and Kevin Hart is Batman’s four-legged friend Ace the Bat Hound in the first look at the upcoming animated movie.

“Batwoman”

Batwoman and the psycho villain Alice must team up in a new trailer for Season 3 of the CW series. A second teaser also goes in depth with the comic book character Batwing, played by Camrus Johnson in th e show.

“Gotham Knights”

Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and Red Hood must take on the Court of Owls in this upcoming video game.

“Legends of Tomorrow”

To celebrate 100 episodes of “Legends of Tomorrow,” the show released a 100-second trailer showcasing the time-traveling superhero series.

“Titans”

“Titans” is being renewed for Season 4 on HBO Max , and it got a new trailer for its Season 3 finale, premiering on October 21.

Harley Quinn”

The hit adult animated show gets an early look at Season 3, including glimpses at Harley and Ivy’s blossoming relationship.

“Young Justice”

A new trailer for “Young Justice: Phantoms” shows some of the grown-up heroes in action, and the first two episodes are now available on HBO Max. New episodes will release every Thursday, beginning Oct. 21.

“Naomi”

Ava DuVernay’s new CW series “Naomi” gets a first look, starring Kaci Walfall as the titular Black female superhero.

“Catwoman: Hunted”

Catwoman, voiced by Elizabeth Gillies, attempts to steal a priceless gem and finds herself pursued by Batwoman and other villains in this anime-inspired film on HBO Max.

Pennyworth”

Season 3 of “Pennyworth,” which follows the early adventures of Batman’s butler Alfred, is coming to HBO Max as an original series.

Sweet Tooth”

“Sweet Tooth” star Christian Convery answers fan questions shooting in New Zealand, what he hopes to see in Season 2 of the Netflix series and more.

