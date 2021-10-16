Buffalo Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju out at least 2 weeks

Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Henri Jokiharju are expected to be sidelined at least two weeks due to their respective injuries.

Mittelstadt sustained an upper-body injury in the second period of Buffalo’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Jokiharju was able to finish that game despite nursing a lower-body injury sustained in the first period.

“They’ll both be out at least a couple of weeks so it’s not short term, and our doctors will be evaluating that,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “There’s still thought that it could be right around that range and there’s thought that it could go a little bit longer than that. It’s too early to tell on both those injuries, actually.”

Forward Arttu Ruotsalainen and defenseman Will Butcher were inserted into the lineup for Buffalo’s game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon.

Mittelstadt, 22, has recorded 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) in 156 career games since being selected by the Sabres with the eighth overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Jokiharu, 22, collected 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists) in 154 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo. He was selected by the Blackhawks with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

