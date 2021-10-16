CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers sign Tacko Fall to two-way contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to sign 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall to a two-way contract, The Athletic reported Saturday.

Fall, who spent the past two seasons in Boston after going undrafted in 2019, apparently impressed coach J.B. Bickerstaff in training camp.

In 26 career games with the Celtics, Fall averaged 2.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 6.5 minutes per game.

In the Cavaliers’ preseason finale, a 110-94 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Fall played 23 minutes and finished with eight points, five rebounds, two steals and a block.

NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

He joins a deep frontcourt that includes rookie Evan Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, starting center Jarrett Allen and power forwards Lauri Markannen and Kevin Love.

Cleveland opens the regular season at Memphis on Wednesday night.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

