Ruth Hamilton, 66, was fast sleeping in her house in Golden, British Columbia, on a beautiful night when she was jolted awake by something extraordinary. On the night of Sunday, Oct. 3, Hamilton was sleeping alone in her bed when she was startled awake by the sound of an explosion and her dog howling. She phoned 911 after turning on the light and saw a hole in the ceiling right over her bed. She recognized what had happened shortly after calling for assistance.

