2 Hewitt-Trussville runners finish in top 5 at Husky Challenge

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Two runners from Hewitt-Trussville’s cross country team finished in the top 5 in the varsity 5K run in Saturday’s Husky Challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHjgy_0cTOUiUM00

Hewitt-Trussville’s Mitchell Phillips takes an early lead on the field at the Husky Challenge on Saturday, October 16, 2021. (Photo by Bobby Mathews)

Mitchell Phillips came in third overall with a time of 16:29.5, while Tristan Teer crossed the finish line at 16:37.0. William Gallant was 24th, with a time of 17:53.3, while Thomas Himes finished 25th at 17:56.6.

Jack Lowe of Pell City came in first place with a time of 16:23.6, and Clayton Collins of Mountain Brook took second at 16:27.6.

This was the 30th annual Husky Challenge cross country meet.

This story will be updated to reflect team winners and women’s team times.

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

