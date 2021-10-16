2 Hewitt-Trussville runners finish in top 5 at Husky Challenge

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Two runners from Hewitt-Trussville’s cross country team finished in the top 5 in the varsity 5K run in Saturday’s Husky Challenge.

Mitchell Phillips came in third overall with a time of 16:29.5, while Tristan Teer crossed the finish line at 16:37.0. William Gallant was 24th, with a time of 17:53.3, while Thomas Himes finished 25th at 17:56.6.

Jack Lowe of Pell City came in first place with a time of 16:23.6, and Clayton Collins of Mountain Brook took second at 16:27.6.

This was the 30th annual Husky Challenge cross country meet.

This story will be updated to reflect team winners and women’s team times.