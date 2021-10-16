CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old Detroit girl last seen before heading to bed Tuesday night

By WWJ Newsroom
 8 days ago
Photo credit Family photo via Detroit Police

DETROIT (WWJ) A search is underway for a 16-year-old in Detroit who has been missing since Tuesday, just before she went to bed.

Police said Zania Baker’s mother last saw her that evening (10/12) at 8:00 p.m. at their home on Rutherford (12,000 block) in the area of Greenfield and I-96. Her mother said her daughter was not in her bedroom on Wednesday morning.

Zania was wearing all black at the time of her disappearance, according to her family. She is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs.

Her family said she is in good physical and mental health. If you have seen Zania, please call Detroit Police Department’s 96th precinct at (313) 596-5640.

Comments / 14

Edna Goree
8d ago

I just pray that this young lady is okay and she was soon be reunited with her family in one piece bring a home Lord safe and sound

