CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Starkville, MS

District considers shorter summer, longer school-year breaks

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YD8C_0cTOUU5400

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A school district in north Mississippi is considering a schedule with a shorter summer break and longer breaks in the fall and spring.

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Superintendent Eddie Peasant discussed the proposal for the 2022-23 year during a school board meeting Tuesday, and the board could vote on it in November, the Commercial Dispatch reported.

Black, low-income students will lose thousands in college aid under proposed program

Students would have six weeks off in the summer and two weeks off in the fall, winter and spring. Under the current plan, summer break is nine weeks, fall break is three days, winter break is two weeks and spring break is one week.

The school calendar would still have 180 days for students and 187 for teachers.

“Essentially, we’re working out a good compromise and taking feedback and working it all into a proposed calendar,” Peasant said. “I think that it will be great for our students and everyone else involved.”

The modified calendar would offer optional intersession courses for students to participate in acceleration, to help master some standards or extend their knowledge through a summer camp-type experience, said Nicole Thomas, communications director for the school district.

“Teachers who decide to work during those intersessions would be working with small groups of students, and they would be paid in addition to their 187 teacher day salary,” Thomas said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Parents react to Clinton School District lifting mask mandates

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton school leaders recently announced that the district will lift its universal mask policy starting Monday, October 25. Even though the mask mandate will be lifted, the superintendent said the schools will continue with ongoing sanitation efforts. Dr. Andy Schoggin said the policy change comes after low COVID-19 transmission rates as […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Corporal Quentin McCall returns to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the remains of Corporal Quentin McCall were brought back home to Mississippi. Corporal McCall was killed in action in the Pacific Islands during World War II in 1943.  His body was discovered in 2019 by a contingent of the Honor Flight group. He was buried in a mass grave […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Walmart pledges $2.4M to Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart pledged $2.4 million over the next three years to Jackson State University (JSU). According to officials, the funds will be invested in case studies, an executive-in-residence program where Walmart leaders will advise faculty on curriculum and lead mentoring circles and supporting key athletic initiatives including rebuilding the practice field used […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

2K+
Followers
856
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy