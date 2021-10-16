CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

T1, EDG cruise through Group B to advance to Worlds quarterfinals

By Erinne Ong
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No surprises here—T1 and Edward Gaming (EDG) trampled over Group B on their way to the 2021 League of Legends World Championship knockout stage. And a testament to their dominance, China and Korea’s representatives didn’t even need all the games to do it. NA’s 100 Thieves and Japan’s DetonatioN FocusMe (DFM)...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

T1 kick off Worlds 2021 run with dominant victory over DetonatioN FocusMe

Several organizations that have hoisted the Summoner’s Cup are competing in the 2021 World Championship group stage. But none have made an entrance quite like T1. T1 took down DetonatioN FocusMe in the League of Legends teams’ first appearances of the group stage today. The LCK third seed toppled their opponent’s Nexus before the 20-minute mark with aggressive plays and great jungler-support synergy.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
dotesports.com

Only 6,900 pick’ems remain perfect after group B’s second round-robin at the 2021 World Championship

The group stage of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship has been anything but predictable, even more so two days into the second round-robin. If the surprising elimination of FunPlus Phoenix has ruined your pick’ems, don’t fret—millions of other League players have also had their perfect pick’ems ruined already, yet some predicted this very outcome.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EDG take sole position of first place in Group A after win over T1

In a continuation of the T1 vs. Edward Gaming and the LCK vs. LPL rivalries, EDG took down T1 today at Worlds in a one-sided bout off the backs of both of their solo laners’ performances and understanding of T1’s winning conditions. Flandre posted a 5/0/7 scoreline on the Graves...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: T1 vs DetonatioN FocusMe Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

After finally qualifying from the Play-in Stage, DFM has the monumental task of facing legendary organization T1 in their first match of the Group Stage. These teams had very different expectations today but both wanted to start their group stage off with a win. But this match was all T1 all the time. The action started in the bottom lane 2v2, where Gumayusi and Keria fought the DFM bot duo to killed Yutapon for First Blood. A few minutes passed, then a skirmish in the top side broke out, with T1 once again coming out ahead, this time with two kills plus a Rift Herald. Two minutes later, both junglers met in the top lane, where the 2v2 went, of course, in T1's favor with a two-for-one trade.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group B#Robin Day#Cruise#Group A#T1#Edg#Na#Dfm#Miss Fortune#Damwon Gaming#Lck#Chinese#Hyeon Joon#Flandre#Korean
estnn.com

LoL: 100 Thieves vs T1 - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

Wrapping up Day Three is 100 Thieves against T1, who both can make their bid easier for getting out of groups with a win here. As EDG was undefeated, and DFM was winless, this match was a big indicator for who would probably take second place in the group. With an interesting Poppy jungle pick, Oner made his presence known early by ganking bot lane to kill FBI for First Blood. A few minutes after this, T1 secured a Rift Herald and took it to the bottom lane, where they busted some plates. However, they walked too far up and 100T was able to collapse and pick up a kill. Not too long after this, T1 capitalized on the earlier investment and claimed the First Tower bonus bot. When they did, another team fight broke out, where T1 snagged three kills and a Cloud Dragon without losing a single member.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: T1 vs Edward Gaming - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

Two top dogs face off in the first match of Day Two. It was a fairly LCK vs LPL start to a game, as by the eight-minute mark, we finally got our first fight around an objective. It went over to EDG after they were able to pounce onto T1, get First Blood and claim the Rift Herald. Funnily enough, the next major play was another team fight around the Rift Herald. Again, it went the way of EDG early as they picked up a kill, and despite T1 trying to punish the low HP bars, EDG came away ahead. Picking up two kills and a Rift Herald, EDG moved to 2k gold ahead.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: EDG vs DetonatioN FocusMe - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

The favorites in the group versus the struggling underdogs. Could DFM find a major upset against LPL Champions?. In what was expected to be a fairly one-sided match, the Japanese hopefuls DFM came out of the gate swinging. The First Blood was taken by them in a sudden mid lane skirmish, which helped them get pressure to take the Rift Herald at eight minutes. Then, at 10 minutes, a 2v2 broke out in the mid lane, where Steal and Aria outplayed the EDG duo to get a kill. After that, they used the Herald to take some plates then invade the EDG jungle. EDG opted in to fight for their camps but lost the skirmish, dropping two more kills to DFM. With this lead, as well as a nice Steal solo kill onto Flandre, DFM looked like they were capable of making this huge upset happen.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Country
China
dotesports.com

T1 eliminate 100 Thieves from Worlds 2021

100 Thieves were the first North American team to be eliminated from the 2021 League of Legends World Championship after a disappointing loss to the LCK’s T1. It was an impressive early game for the Thieves, one that kept them in contention with T1. Although T1 started with the first blood, 100T quickly reacted by initiating a play in the bot lane. This play consisted of a four-man dive, utilizing Abbedagge’s teleport accompanied by a gank from Closer. Even though they initiated the play, the situation looked grim for the North American representatives, but a series of outplays from FBI saved what would have been a lost fight. In the end, both FBI and Abbedagge maneuvered themselves through a three vs. one, making it an advantageous trade.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

PSG River: “From my experience in scrims, I think DK, T1, and EDG are the strongest.”

In the 2021 LoL World Championship, PSG Talon took down Hanwha Life Esports and took their first win at this Worlds. With the win, they took a step closer to reaching the knockout stage. During his interview with Inven Global, Kim “River” Dong-woo mentioned that his “realistic” goal for this Worlds is getting out of the group stage, and talked about his experience in international stages.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Worlds 2021 - Group Stage Day Five Recap (Group B)

Wrapping up the Group Stage competition for Group B. The 2021 LoL World Championship Group Stage is nearly over. Yesterday, DAMWON KIA finished their undefeated Group Stage run, while Cloud9 made a miracle run to claim the other spot in the Knockout Stage. Now it's Group B's turn. Like yesterday, this group is expected to be pretty much decided already. Edward Gaming and T1 are heavy favorites to make it to the next stage. However, 100 Thieves and DetonatioN FocusMe will want to make the upset and continue on in Worlds 2021. But could either of them do it? As we saw yesterday, anything is possible at the World Championship and it's not over until the Nexus falls!
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Worlds 2021 Quarterfinals Draw Show Results

With the Group Stage settled, it's time to see who will face off in the first round of Knockouts. After an electrifying Group Stage, the LoL World Championship is finally at the Knockout Stage. Here, the eight remaining teams will battle it out in best-of-fives to make it to the Grand Finals. With teams like DAMWON KIA and T1 looking terrifying, second-seeded teams were hoping to dodge them and not get the toughest matchups first. The matchups were chosen randomly, though no teams could be paired up with another team that they played in the Group Stage with. All that said, here's how it all worked out!
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

DWG KIA’s ShowMaker leads all players through Worlds 2021 group stage with 14.2 KDA

The lights are set, the stage is ready, and the players are now getting prepared for the most exciting part of the 2021 World Championship: the knockout stage. Before the quarterfinals begin, however, DWG KIA’s superstar mid laner ShowMaker was already stunning viewers and players alike with his incredible talent on the Summoner’s Rift.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

The T1 “cards” that stopped EDG at Worlds 2021

Until the second round of the Worlds 2021 group stage started, EDward Gaming seemed like a near-perfect team. They had a perfect 3-0 record in the first round, and their carries — Lee “Scout” Ye-chan and Park “Viper” Do-hyeon — showed spectacular performances. Viper, in particular, was like a machine, a flawless player.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

50 days later: T1 and HLE rematch at the Worlds 2021 quarterfinals

The Worlds 2021 quarterfinals start on Oct. 22 with T1 vs. Hanwha Life Esports in the first match. As a rematch of the Worlds qualifier finals that took place in September, just 50 days prior, there are now higher stakes on the line for two LCK powerhouses: whichever team wins guarantees themselves a top 4 finish.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fnatic ended the Worlds 2021 group stage with 167 deaths through 6 matches

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship was rough for Fnatic and their fans. The team struggled to find much breathing room in a highly competitive Group C and ended up with a tournament-leading 167 deaths through the group stage at the event, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Before Worlds began,...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
62K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy