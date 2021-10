We write in support of the renewal of the existing 0.7 mill levy and the additional 0.3 mill levy to support services for senior citizens provided by the Wood County Committee on Aging. We have long supported the WCCOA as meeting a growing need during this period in our history when the group of persons over the age of 55 is growing at a greater rate than other age group. While we are fortunate to be in good health and not yet require many of the services offered, we understand that could change at any time.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO