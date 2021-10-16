CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmaker's killing wounds 'British tradition' of openness

By JOHN LEICESTER - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

The name alone — “the surgery" — evokes a place where help is sought and given....

WSOC Charlotte

Leaders pay tribute at church where British lawmaker killed

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England — (AP) — Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1470 WMBD

British lawmaker murdered in knife attack at meeting in church

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (Reuters) -A British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who lunged at him at a meeting with voters from his electoral district, knifing him repeatedly. David Amess, a 69-year-old lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, was attacked at around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

A British lawmaker is stabbed to death while meeting with constituents

LONDON — British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday during a routine meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England, an attack that united the U.K.'s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The Essex Police force said...
LONDON, KY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police charge 25-year-old man with British lawmaker's murder

LONDON (AP) — British police charged a man with murder and preparing acts of terrorism Thursday in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall last week. What You Need To Know. British authorities say a man has been charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Factbox: Attacks on British lawmakers at local meetings

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said. Attacks on individual lawmakers in Britain are rare, but the nature of their work can...
U.K.
Washington Post

After lawmaker’s slaying, British media outlets name suspect as possible terrorism links are probed

LONDON — The man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a long-serving British lawmaker has been identified as Ali Harbi Ali, according to several British media outlets. David Amess, 69, who represented Southend West in Essex for the ruling Conservative Party, was attacked Friday while meeting with constituents in a church building in his home district, about 40 miles east of London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
