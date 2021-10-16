CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenants: Water issues continue at West Farms apartment building

By News 12 Staff
Residents of a West Farms apartment say their building had no access to water for nearly 24 hours.

Residents at the 30-floor apartment building at 2111 Southern Blvd. say they flocked to the Price Choice Foodmarkets across the street to stock up. One mother says she had to spend $30 so she and her children had enough water.

The management didn't come to the building when the problem started on Friday and didn't give residents timeline for when it would be fixed.

The water was eventually back on Saturday. Residents say this is not the first time they’ve been without water.

The cause of the issue was not immediately known.

