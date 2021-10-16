Delaware County hiring staff for upcoming municipal election

Photo credit Jillian Cain/Getty Images

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — Delaware County will hold its municipal election on November 2, and officials are looking to fill paid positions for it.

Delaware County Elections said there are about 100 short-term job openings including poll workers to be inspectors and machine operators at precincts on November 2, drop box closers to lock boxes at the close of polls on Election Night, and phone bank representatives, who will field and relay calls to drivers or rovers.

All positions begin at $16 an hour.

No experience is required, but applicants must be Delaware County residents. Some positions will last weeks, while others could be for one day.

All activities are non-partisan. Clothing and items promoting a candidate, party, or political point of view are prohibited when working.

Information on how to apply can be found at Delaware County's website.