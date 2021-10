The Flash movie has revealed an official first look at Ezra Miller's new Flash costume. The newest Flash suit was revealed during the film's panel at DC FanDome 2021, along with first look teases of Michael Keaton back in the Batman suit, and some of the alternate timeline madness that will bring Miller's Barry Allen/Flash allies like Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and even alternate versions of... himself. In that sense, fans better study this new Flash costume closely, as it could turn out to be key to keeping track of which Flash is which, during the film:

