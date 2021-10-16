Fun Fest returns to downtown Royse City

Downtown Royse City is expected to be filled Saturday with music, food and fun as the Royse City Chamber of Commerce presents the 31st Annual Fun Fest.

Activities are scheduled between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with free admission and will include live music, contests. a KidZone, food trucks, exhibits from local organizations, a corn hole tournament, pet adoptions, rides and games, a truck pull and a Gellyball Zone.

Northeast Texas GellyBall is hosting the zone. GellyBall Blasters shoot a soft gel ball, which bounce off kids or simply disintegrate, leaving no stain, mess, or sting.

Will Kincaide & Random Country Band is the featured artist who will be performing on the main stage Saturday.

Everflow Plumbing is the title sponsor for this year’s event, which typically brings big crowds to downtown. A free shuttle is being provided to and from the Fun Fest from the parking lot of Ouida Bailey Middle School, 1310 State Highway 66.

Additional information is available online at https://roysecitychamber.com/funfest/, by calling the Royse City Chamber of Commerce at 972-636-5000 or by email at info@roysecitychamber.com.