'Black Adam' Opening Scene Revealed: Finally, The Rock Has Come Back to the DCEU

He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He’s probably going to be shirtless. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened Saturday’s DC Fandome event, a virtual convention that’s all things DC Universe, by sharing a trailer for the long-awaited Black Adam, archnemesis of Shazam! In the teaser, Johnson talks about how “this character, this film, and this universe has been a gigantic passion project of [his] for a very long time.” And by a long time, The Rock means he’s been signed on to play the role since 2014. However, despite the eight-year wait, Johnson has kept busy with numerous projects like the Fast and Furious movies and even a “historic rap debut.” The DC feature Black Adam will open on July 29, 2022, with Jaume Collet-Serra directing, who also directed Johnson’s Jungle Cruise. Johnson reveals that they have just started the post-production process on the upcoming feature. He teased the sneak preview by saying this clip will show why the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO