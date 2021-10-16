Manchester City 2-0 Burnley: Good to get win after international break - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has told Raheem Sterling that he does not select players based on "what they have done in the past" after the Manchester City winger revealed he would consider leaving the Etihad in search of regular playing time.Sterling has only started once in the Premier League this season since returning from his starring role with England at the summer's European Championship and revealed this week that he would be "open" to playing abroad one day.The 26-year-old's current Etihad contract is set to expire at the end of the next season and, while there is a willingness on both sides...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO