Manchester City 2-0 Burnley: Good to get win after international break - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola hailed Bernardo Silva as extraordinary after champions Manchester City claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.Silva, who was linked with a move away in the summer, has been in fine form in the opening months of the season and again stood out in an assured City display at the Etihad Stadium.The Portuguese scored the first of City’s goals after 12 minutes and had other opportunities in an impressive personal showing.Guardiola said: “He is in the best form, alongside Rodri. They have both played incredibly well in the last four or five games.“Bernardo is at the same...
