Premier League

Manchester City 2-0 Burnley: Good to get win after international break - Pep Guardiola

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City manager Pep Guardiola is pleased to see his team get...

www.bbc.co.uk

chatsports.com

'There's obviously been some bust-up!' Roy Keane believes 'something is going on' with Raheem Sterling and his Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the £100m signing of England team-mate Jack Grealish

Roy Keane believes there has been a bust-up between Raheem Sterling and his manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. England star Sterling, off the back of an impressive Euro 2020 with his country, has started just two of City's seven Premier League games so far this season. Despite his lack...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola set to WIN his fight for more Carabao Cup subs as clubs write to the EFL in a bid to increase changes to five for the rest of this season's competition

Pep Guardiola appears to have scored victory in his quest for five substitutions to be permitted in the remainder of the Carabao Cup. As Sportsmail revealed earlier this month, the Manchester City boss was instrumental in a campaign to increase the number of interchanges for the rest of the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Raheem Sterling 'wants assurances he is a key player for Pep Guardiola before signing a new contract at Manchester City' after making just two Premier League starts this season

Raheem Sterling is willing to sign a new contract with Manchester City - but only if he receives assurances about his future under Pep Guardiola, reports claim. The winger enjoyed a sensational summer with England as one of Gareth Southgate's stars of Euro 2020, leading the Three Lions to the final against Italy at Wembley with three goals at the tournament, but he has been unable to replicate that form since returning to club duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola
chatsports.com

Manchester City 'set for January talks on signing £64m Erling Haaland next summer' as Pep Guardiola sharpens his focus on the Borussia Dortmund striker after missing out on Harry Kane

Manchester City will step up their pursuit of Erling Haaland with the club set for talks with his agent Mino Raiola in January over a move to the Premier League next summer. According to The Times, Haaland is now the top name on City's list of transfer targets and Pep Guardiola is looking for a new No 9 after the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling: Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City winger that players not picked on ‘the past’

Pep Guardiola has told Raheem Sterling that he does not select players based on "what they have done in the past" after the Manchester City winger revealed he would consider leaving the Etihad in search of regular playing time.Sterling has only started once in the Premier League this season since returning from his starring role with England at the summer's European Championship and revealed this week that he would be "open" to playing abroad one day.The 26-year-old's current Etihad contract is set to expire at the end of the next season and, while there is a willingness on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Bbc One#Manchester City#Burnley#Bbc Sport#Bbc Iplayer
chatsports.com

Manchester City dealt severe Ferran Torres blow after boss Pep Guardiola reveals the forward could be out until NEXT YEAR with foot injury - with Spain star now set to return to homeland to begin treatment

Ferran Torres is set to be out for up to three months for Manchester City after fracturing his foot while on duty with Spain. Torres is understood to have picked up the injury during the international break in the Nations League semi-final victory over Italy where, having scored twice, he limped off four minutes after half-time.
SOCCER
BBC

Man City 2-0 Burnley: Pep Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "After the international break it’s always a little bit difficult to come to a rhythm and I know how good Burnley are. "They did really well, they have good players and we played a good 15-20 minutes in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails ‘extraordinary’ Bernardo Silva after Man City beat Burnley

Pep Guardiola hailed Bernardo Silva as extraordinary after champions Manchester City claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.Silva, who was linked with a move away in the summer, has been in fine form in the opening months of the season and again stood out in an assured City display at the Etihad Stadium.The Portuguese scored the first of City’s goals after 12 minutes and had other opportunities in an impressive personal showing.Guardiola said: “He is in the best form, alongside Rodri. They have both played incredibly well in the last four or five games.“Bernardo is at the same...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City 2-0 Burnley: Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on target as Pep Guardiola's champions stay within touching distance of the top of the Premier League by beating dogged Clarets at the Etihad

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated wearing the Manchester City captain’s armband by scoring his first Premier League goal at The Etihad since May. De Bruyne, who has fallen behind Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias in the list of City skippers, was able to lead the team out because none of that trio started.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester City wonderkid Cole Palmer, 19, nets hat-trick for club's Under-23s side just HOURS after playing for Pep Guardiola's first team in Premier League win over Burnley

Manchester City wonderkid Cole Palmer scored a hat-trick for the club's under-23s side just a couple of hours after playing for Pep Guardiola's first-team on Saturday. The 19-year-old midfielder played the final few minutes of City's 2-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, replacing Bernardo Silva in stoppage time at around 4.45pm on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 2-0 Burnley: The pick of the stats

Manchester City have won each of their last nine games against Burnley across all competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 32-1 - only against Watford (13), Bournemouth and Fulham (11 each) are the Citizens currently enjoying a longer winning run against a specific opponent. City have taken 31 points from...
PREMIER LEAGUE

